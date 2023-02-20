Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Raised to $52.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on ZG. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zillow Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.86.
ZG traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.96. 872,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,288. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.18, a P/E/G ratio of 74.74 and a beta of 1.65. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $62.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 343,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,032,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,438,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,183,000 after buying an additional 167,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,147,000 after buying an additional 52,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 806,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,097,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
