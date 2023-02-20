Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Raised to $52.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZG. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zillow Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Stock Performance

ZG traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.96. 872,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,288. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.18, a P/E/G ratio of 74.74 and a beta of 1.65. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $62.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $157,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,878.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $328,173.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,167.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $157,456.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,878.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,682,783. Corporate insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 343,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,032,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,438,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,183,000 after buying an additional 167,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,147,000 after buying an additional 52,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 806,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,097,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.