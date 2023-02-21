1,035 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Acquired by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in MetLife by 1,065.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $71.00. 936,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,846,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.82.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 68.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading

