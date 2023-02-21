1,322,160 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Purchased by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,322,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,492,000. Gaming and Leisure Properties comprises about 3.2% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Gaming and Leisure Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 104,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,790,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 35,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 238.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 26,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $420,501. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $52.19. The stock had a trading volume of 255,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $54.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 115.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

See Also

