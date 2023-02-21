1,500 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Purchased by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $149.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.00. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

