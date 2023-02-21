1,586 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Acquired by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,376,000 after acquiring an additional 692,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after purchasing an additional 495,734 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,899,000 after purchasing an additional 366,138 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,713,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 891.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 176,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,054,000 after purchasing an additional 158,731 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.76.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $527.33. 107,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,723. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $491.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

