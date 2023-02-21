1eco (1ECO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $584.23

1eco (1ECO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One 1eco token can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00002522 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1eco has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. 1eco has a market cap of $47.79 million and $584.23 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About 1eco

1eco was first traded on August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,844,786 tokens. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1eco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. 1eco’s official website is www.1eco.io.

1eco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1eco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1eco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1eco using one of the exchanges listed above.

