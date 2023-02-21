1inch Network (1INCH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $103.84 Million

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 21st. One 1inch Network token can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00002555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 1inch Network has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. 1inch Network has a market capitalization of $499.45 million and $103.84 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002032 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.28 or 0.00418976 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,841.14 or 0.27753720 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000145 BTC.
1inch Network Profile
1inch Network’s genesis date was December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 792,447,323 tokens. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 1inch Network’s official message board is blog.1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official website is 1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch.
