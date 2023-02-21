229,027 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 229,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,404,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.11% of UGI as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UGI by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,374,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,888,000 after buying an additional 3,950,881 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in UGI by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,719,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,733 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in UGI by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,293,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,063,000 after purchasing an additional 456,937 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in UGI by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,292,000 after purchasing an additional 826,434 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,644,000 after buying an additional 115,265 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Price Performance

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $38.59. The company had a trading volume of 116,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,402. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $44.54.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.