23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Gap Down to $2.87

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.87, but opened at $2.60. 23andMe shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 1,991,175 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ME shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on 23andMe in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 23andMe from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 23andMe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.46.

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 36.26% and a negative net margin of 103.07%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 26,259 shares of 23andMe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $85,341.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,829 shares in the company, valued at $766,444.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ME. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of 23andMe by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of 23andMe by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 23andMe by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 23andMe by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of 23andMe by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

