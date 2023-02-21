24,000 Shares in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Bought by Artha Asset Management LLC

Artha Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. Shake Shack accounts for about 1.2% of Artha Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Artha Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Shake Shack at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.77.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $111,970.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,468.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SHAK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.06. 279,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,739. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average is $50.24. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $75.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $238.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.54 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

