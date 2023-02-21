34,320 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Purchased by Artha Asset Management LLC

Artha Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000. Match Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Artha Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,902 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. UBS Group began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Match Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.70. 1,623,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,313,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.37. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $114.36.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

