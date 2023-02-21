36,118 Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 56.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $170.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $191.18.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXLS. Citigroup raised their price objective on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on ExlService to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total transaction of $477,647.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total transaction of $477,647.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total value of $68,884.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $950,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,794 shares of company stock worth $1,164,071. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

