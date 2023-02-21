397,766 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Bought by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 397,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Chico Wealth RIA boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 69.4% during the third quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 281,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Adams Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 251.9% in the second quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 202,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 145,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,298,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on HOOD. Citigroup lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.
Robinhood Markets Trading Down 4.4 %
Robinhood Markets stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,155,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,782,598. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.16 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 131.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.
Robinhood Markets Company Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
