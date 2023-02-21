40,252 Shares in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Purchased by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter valued at about $1,927,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter valued at about $2,280,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Altus Power by 2.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altus Power by 221.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altus Power by 8.8% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Altus Power Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE:AMPS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,710. Altus Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 9.66 and a quick ratio of 9.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Altus Power Company Profile
Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altus Power (AMPS)
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
- What Do Walmart’s Q4 Results Mean? Bad News For The S&P 500
- There’s a Lot of Upside For Emerging Gene-Editing Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.