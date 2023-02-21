40,252 Shares in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Purchased by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter valued at about $1,927,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter valued at about $2,280,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Altus Power by 2.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altus Power by 221.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altus Power by 8.8% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AMPS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,710. Altus Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 9.66 and a quick ratio of 9.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Altus Power Company Profile

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altus Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altus Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altus Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.