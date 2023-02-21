51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of COE opened at $6.19 on Friday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of -0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

