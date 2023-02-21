52,406 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Bought by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 62.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 360.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 155,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 121,710 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,976,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,157,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 31,486 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPTS traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $28.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,307. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.