526,269 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Bought by NZS Capital LLC

NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 526,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,429,000. Ball accounts for approximately 2.3% of NZS Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. NZS Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Ball as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ball stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $57.05. The company had a trading volume of 560,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,706. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.76. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $94.79.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.42 per share, for a total transaction of $348,288.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,196.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.42 per share, with a total value of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 107,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,196.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BALL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ball to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

