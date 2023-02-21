594,888 Shares in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Purchased by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 594,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,743,000. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 0.80% of World Wrestling Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 12.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE WWE traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.35. The stock had a trading volume of 109,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,896. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $93.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 47.41% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on WWE shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

