6,532 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Purchased by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 47.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,778.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 15.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.58.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $62.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.529 per share. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

