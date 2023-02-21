71,430 Shares in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Acquired by Jacobs Asset Management LLC

Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 71,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

