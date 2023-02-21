7Pixels (7PXS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $25,898.65

7Pixels (7PXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last week, 7Pixels has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for $2.94 or 0.00011989 BTC on exchanges. 7Pixels has a total market capitalization of $47.61 million and approximately $25,898.65 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels launched on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.88572556 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $25,512.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

