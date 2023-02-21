7Pixels (7PXS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $46.23 Million

7Pixels (7PXS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last week, 7Pixels has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. 7Pixels has a market cap of $46.23 million and approximately $24,653.33 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.85 or 0.00011444 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.91256944 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $24,568.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

