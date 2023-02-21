89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.97, but opened at $14.32. 89bio shares last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 113,951 shares traded.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $74,396.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,963.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,019 shares of company stock worth $142,563. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
89bio Stock Down 0.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $700.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.80.
About 89bio
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 89bio (ETNB)
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
- What Do Walmart’s Q4 Results Mean? Bad News For The S&P 500
- There’s a Lot of Upside For Emerging Gene-Editing Companies
- Which ‘MATANA’ Stocks Have the Most Upside?
- Mobileye: Can This Self-Driving Leader Benefit from the AI Boom?
Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.