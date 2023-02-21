89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.97, but opened at $14.32. 89bio shares last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 113,951 shares traded.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Get 89bio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $74,396.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,963.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,019 shares of company stock worth $142,563. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

89bio Stock Down 0.8 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in 89bio in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in 89bio during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $700.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.80.

About 89bio

(Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.