ABCMETA (META) Price Hits $0.0001

ABCMETA (META) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $9.39 million and approximately $4,001.56 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00009676 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $3,289.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

