Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 2.6% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $24,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 409,980 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 33.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,149,000 after acquiring an additional 29,646 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,598,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,440,525,000 after acquiring an additional 219,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,013,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,391,867,000 after acquiring an additional 257,986 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE ACN traded down $5.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $271.89. 283,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,190. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $345.30.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.