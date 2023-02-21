ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) versus Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Financial Contrast

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACV Auctions and Repay’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $358.43 million 4.92 -$78.18 million ($0.67) -16.64 Repay $219.26 million 3.74 -$50.08 million ($0.01) -904.10

Repay has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ACV Auctions. Repay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACV Auctions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

69.8% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of Repay shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Repay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ACV Auctions and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions -24.54% -17.90% -9.71% Repay 1.40% 7.29% 4.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ACV Auctions and Repay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 0 2 7 0 2.78 Repay 0 4 4 0 2.50

ACV Auctions presently has a consensus price target of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.58%. Repay has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.60%. Given Repay’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Repay is more favorable than ACV Auctions.

Volatility & Risk

ACV Auctions has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repay has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Repay beats ACV Auctions on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Repay

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services. The company was founded by John Morris and Shaler A. Alias in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

