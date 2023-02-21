Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,686 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Adobe by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Adobe by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,786 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the software company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $8.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $348.36. 728,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,510. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $479.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.41. The firm has a market cap of $159.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

