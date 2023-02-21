Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,081 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $15,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush raised Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Mkm lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.44.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $149.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.52 and a fifty-two week high of $231.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

