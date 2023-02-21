Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.21.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.03. 268,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,858. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $180.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.