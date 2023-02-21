African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 250,140 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 217,819 shares.The stock last traded at $10.17 and had previously closed at $10.15.

African Gold Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGAC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,384,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About African Gold Acquisition

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

