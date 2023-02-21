Aion Trading Down 18.3% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $14.86 million and approximately $20.74 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.33 or 0.00234165 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00108712 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00055324 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00058115 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004024 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000776 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

