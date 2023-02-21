Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ACDVF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Air Canada Stock Down 8.6 %

OTCMKTS:ACDVF traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.72. 124,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,071. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.93. Air Canada has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $20.43.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

