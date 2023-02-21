Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €1.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.00 ($1.06) price objective on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.75 ($1.86) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €1.55 ($1.65) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.13) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Air France-KLM Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of EPA:AF opened at €1.70 ($1.80) on Friday. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of €6.88 ($7.32) and a fifty-two week high of €14.65 ($15.59). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is €1.41.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

