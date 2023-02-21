Airgain (AIRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Airgain Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. Airgain has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45.

Get Airgain alerts:

Insider Activity at Airgain

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims sold 7,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $54,772.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 319,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,176.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $881,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 105,601 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the second quarter valued at $573,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Airgain by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 20,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Airgain by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AIRG shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Airgain to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About Airgain

(Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.