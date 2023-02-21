Airgain (AIRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Airgain Stock Performance
NASDAQ AIRG opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. Airgain has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45.
Insider Activity at Airgain
In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims sold 7,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $54,772.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 319,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,176.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on AIRG shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Airgain to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.
