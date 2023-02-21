Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Trading 1.6% Higher

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €26.03 ($27.69) and last traded at €25.90 ($27.55). 424,060 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,170,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €25.48 ($27.11).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.11) target price on Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($32.98) target price on Aixtron in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.23) target price on Aixtron in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €28.06 and a 200 day moving average of €26.89.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

