Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.30. 2,232,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.83. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 290 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.26 per share, with a total value of $25,015.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,263.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 290 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.26 per share, with a total value of $25,015.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,263.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $201,532.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at $870,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,472 shares of company stock valued at $475,806 and have sold 17,363 shares valued at $1,558,367. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.