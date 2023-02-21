Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62-0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.47-3.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.37 billion. Alight also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.62-$0.67 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALIT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alight to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Alight Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of ALIT traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Alight has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at Alight

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alight

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,293,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,526,607.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alight by 65.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alight by 36.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Alight in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Alight in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Further Reading

