Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

Alimera Sciences stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.34. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALIM. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $1,297,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.