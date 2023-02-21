Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
Alimera Sciences Price Performance
Alimera Sciences stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.34. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48.
Alimera Sciences Company Profile
Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.
