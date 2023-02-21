Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ALKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Alkermes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Alkermes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alkermes to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ALKS opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $32.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1,564.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 24.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.