Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,957,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134,995 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $315,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth about $427,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 368,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.30%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

Featured Articles

