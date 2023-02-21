Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Citigroup

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Allison Transmission stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.21 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 69.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $728,583.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $728,583.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $199,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $49,812,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 90.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,344,000 after acquiring an additional 821,347 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth approximately $16,514,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 846,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 416,588 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

See Also

