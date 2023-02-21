ALPEK (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ALPEK (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank cut ALPEK from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

ALPEK Stock Performance

Shares of ALPKF stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. ALPEK has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $1.37.

ALPEK Company Profile

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. It operates in two segments, Polyester, and Plastics and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid for use as a raw material in polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyester fibers; PET, a plastic resin for use in the beverage bottles, food containers, and consumer good packaging applications; and recycled PET for use in new bottles and containers, strapping and packing supplies, and fibers for clothing and carpet.

