Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives $76.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.54.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AYX. Wedbush began coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

In related news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,471.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Alteryx by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $67.01 on Tuesday. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

