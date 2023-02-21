Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Sold by Blackstone Inc.

Blackstone Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000,000 shares during the quarter. Altus Power makes up approximately 0.9% of Blackstone Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Blackstone Inc. owned 14.00% of Altus Power worth $240,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the third quarter worth about $1,197,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its position in Altus Power by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Altus Power by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,558,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 247,897 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Altus Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Altus Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altus Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Altus Power Stock Performance

Altus Power Profile

Shares of Altus Power stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 342,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,710. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Altus Power, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.72.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

