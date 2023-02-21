Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Amedisys Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $97.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.11. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $79.30 and a 52-week high of $179.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 9.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 22,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

