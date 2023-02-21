American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 0.6 %

American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $3.42.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

