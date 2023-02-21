Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Reduced by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,438,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,643 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Amgen worth $549,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.3% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 5.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,471 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $240.53 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.39 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.75. The company has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.06.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.