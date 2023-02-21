Amgen Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Amgen has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Amgen token can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00004190 BTC on popular exchanges. Amgen has a market capitalization of $101.96 million and $70,547.60 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Amgen Profile

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.06003869 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $29,992.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars.

