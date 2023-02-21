Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Canadian Tire (CDNAF)

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS: CDNAF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/17/2023 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$181.00 to C$196.00.

2/17/2023 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$222.00 to C$225.00.

2/17/2023 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$164.00 to C$195.00.

2/17/2023 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$195.00 to C$205.00.

2/17/2023 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$180.00 to C$196.00.

2/17/2023 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$200.00 to C$215.00.

1/31/2023 – Canadian Tire was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/30/2023 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$167.00 to C$164.00.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CDNAF remained flat at $128.82 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.10 and a 200 day moving average of $115.54. Canadian Tire Co., Limited has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $155.36.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

