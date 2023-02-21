Analysts Set Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Price Target at $27.36

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.36.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signify Health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,167,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,469,000 after purchasing an additional 31,569 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 31,624 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 756.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 71,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 63,514 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Signify Health by 2,018.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 276,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 263,823 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signify Health Price Performance

Signify Health Company Profile

Shares of Signify Health stock opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. Signify Health has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $29.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average is $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

